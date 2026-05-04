Did Cameron Diaz Use a Surrogate for Her Three Children?

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Cameron Diaz is now a mom of three after she and her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their third child, son Nautas Madden, in May 2026. The couple shared the news in a low-key Instagram announcement, with Benji writing, “Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so blessed to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!” He added, “We love life with our family — our kids are healthy and happy, and we are so grateful, having a blast.” Over the years, Cameron’s journey to motherhood has drawn curiosity, particularly around how she and Benji expanded their family. Find out more below.

How Many Children Do Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Have?

Cameron and Benji have three children together. They first became parents in December 2019 with the birth of their daughter, Raddix. The couple later expanded their family in March 2024 when they welcomed their son, Cardinal. Most recently, in May 2026, they announced the arrival of their third child, a son named Nautas.

How Old Is Cameron Diaz in 2026?

Cameron is 53 years old in 2026. She was born on August 30, 1972, and welcomed all three of her children later in life, becoming a mother for the first time at 47.

Benji is currently 47 years old.

Did Cameron Diaz Use a Surrogate for Her Third Child?

Cameron and Benji have not publicly confirmed whether they used a surrogate for their third child.

Has Cameron Diaz Ever Used a Surrogate Before?

According to reports cited by Women’s Health, Cameron and Benji reportedly used a surrogate for their first child, Raddix, after trying for years to conceive, including IVF and other fertility methods. However, the couple has not publicly confirmed those details.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the process had been challenging, saying, “It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up.”

Cameron has also spoken about how her perspective on motherhood evolved over time. In a 2012 interview with Redbook, she said, “I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s. But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream [of motherhood] for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”