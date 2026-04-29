What Does ’86 47′ Mean? About Former FBI Director James Comey’s Post

Image Credit: Getty Images

James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is facing intense backlash—and now legal trouble—after a since-deleted social media post sparked outrage among Republicans. The controversy stems from a May 2025 Instagram photo showing seashells arranged to read “86 47,” which critics interpreted as a coded message targeting Donald Trump. What began as online criticism has since escalated into a major political and legal battle.

On April 28, 2026, the U.S. Justice Department indicted Comey for a second time over the post, marking another attempt to prosecute the former FBI director under Trump’s administration. The charges, approved by a federal grand jury, include making a threat against the president and transmitting that threat across state lines. The case follows an earlier indictment in September 2025 related to alleged false statements to Congress, which was later dismissed on procedural grounds.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, also weighed in during a May 2025 Fox News interview, accusing Comey of “issuing a hit” on the president and calling the post dangerous in light of recent threats against Trump. “It’s guys like Comey and others who call the president the modern-day Nazi, people who are in positions of influence who are saying that President Trump poses an existential threat to our country,” she said.

In response, Comey has maintained his innocence and pushed back against the charges. “I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go,” he said in a video statement posted on Substack, urging Americans to “keep the faith.”

Below, learn what Comey said in response to the backlash and find out what the term “86” means.

What Did James Comey Share in a Photo?

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Comey shared a photo of seashells that spelled out the numbers “86 47.” The former FBI director captioned the post, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

In response to the uproar, Comey clarified in a follow-up Instagram post on Thursday, May 15, “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

What Does 86 47 Mean?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “86” is a common slang term for “reject,” “throw out” or “get rid of.” The dictionary also notes that the term can mean “to kill.” In a sentence, for example, a person can say, “The individual was eighty-sixed from the bar.”

Republicans argued that Comey’s post could have been an incitement of violence against Trump. Since he is the 47th president of the U.S., some accused Comey of wanting to “86” the 47th president.

What Happened to James Comey?

Comey served as FBI director from 2013 until May 2017, when he was fired by Trump while leading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His dismissal quickly became a major political flashpoint and led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.