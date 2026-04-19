Justin Bieber Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Highlights: Billie Eilish ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ & More

Justin Bieber brought all the nostalgia and a few unforgettable surprises to Coachella 2026 Weekend 2, delivering a performance that had fans buzzing hours after the desert lights turned off. From heartfelt serenades to close-up interactions with the crowd, the pop superstar proved once again why he’s still one of the most beloved performers.

Here’s a breakdown of the standout highlights from his set.

Justin Bieber Serenades Billie Eilish During ‘One Less Lonely Girl’

In one of the night’s most talked-about moments, Justin turned his classic hit “One Less Lonely Girl” into a personal and unexpected tribute. Midway through the song, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, nudged Billie Eilish onstage, sending the crowd into an immediate frenzy. The long-time Belieber sat beside him, and Justin leaned fully into the nostalgia of the track, gently serenading Billie while fans literally screamed every lyric.

The moment was both playful and sincere, bridging two generations of pop stardom. Billie was visibly touched, as seen in viral videos, smiling and laughing as Justin embraced her while singing the chorus.

Justin Duets With SZA

As if Billie’s moment wasn’t enough, Justin kept the surprises coming by welcoming SZA to the stage for a duet! The pair performed a soulful rendition of their track, “Snooze.”

The two carried the song by trading verses and effortlessly harmonizing. The performance leaned into a more stripped-down arrangement rather than a huge production, which the Biebs made clear he prefers to do during Weekend 1.

Justin Embraces Fans in the Crowd

Closing out the night, Justin stepped off the stage and into the crowd, letting fans embrace him. Security, of course, followed for protection, but Justin made it a point to interact directly with his fans.

The energy instantly shifted, transforming the massive musical festival setting into something only Justin could offer his die-hard fans. Many were seen in viral clips tearing up as Justin acknowledged them one by one.

By the time he returned to the stage for his final notes, it was clear Justin had delivered more than just a performance. After several years of being away from a big stage, the “Baby” hitmaker gave fans a full-circle experience.