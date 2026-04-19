Is Justin Bieber Going on Tour? What We Know After Coachella 2026 Performance

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After his headline-making return at Coachella 2026, Justin Bieber has fans wondering what’s next. His set blended newer tracks from his recent albums with throwback hits like Baby, Sorry, and Where Are Ü Now, even sending some of his older songs back up the charts following the performance.

Bieber also brought out a lineup of surprise guests across both weekends, including Billie Eilish, SZA, Big Sean, Tems, Wizkid, and The Kid Laroi, turning his performance into a mix of nostalgia and collaborations spanning his career.

With renewed interest in his live performances, speculation is growing about whether he’ll hit the road again. Here’s everything to know about a possible tour and who joined him onstage at Coachella.

When Was Justin Bieber’s Last Tour?

Bieber’s last tour was the Justice World Tour, which kicked off in 2022 but was ultimately canceled before it could finish due to health issues, including his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he wrote at the time. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

At the time, he said he needed to prioritize his recovery after experiencing partial facial paralysis. His Coachella 2026 performances marked his first major return to the stage since stepping away from touring, hinting at a possible new chapter in his live career.

Is Justin Bieber Going on Tour Anytime Soon?

As of now, Bieber has not officially announced a 2026 tour. However, following his Coachella comeback, speculation continues to build about a potential return to the road.

His official website has hinted at possible upcoming dates, and reports suggest he’s been easing back into performing with smaller, more intimate appearances while focusing on his health. While nothing has been confirmed, the renewed activity has fans watching closely for an announcement.

Who Did Justin Bieber Perform With at Coachella 2026?

During Coachella 2026, Bieber brought out several high-profile guests. He performed with Eilish, and was also joined by artists like Big Sean, Sexyy Red, and SZA during his set.