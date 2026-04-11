Will Coachella 2026 Be Live Streaming? How to Watch the Festival From Home

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

If you weren’t able to make it to the desert this year, you’re not out of luck. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back for 2026 with another stacked lineup, drawing thousands to Empire Polo Club for two weekends of music, art, and major pop culture moments.

This year’s event is led by headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, with a lineup that also includes Fatboy Slim, Devo, Moby, Lykke Li, Teddy Swims, The Strokes, Addison Rae, David Byrne, Interpol, Young Thug, Laufey, Iggy Pop, and FKA Twigs.

Ahead of her set, Carpenter teased what fans can expect, calling it “the most ambitious show I’ve ever done” in a conversation with Marc Jacobs for Perfect magazine. “It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it,” she said, adding, “Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special.”

Whether you’re planning to attend in person or watch from afar, here’s everything to know about Coachella 2026, including the dates, ticket details, and how to livestream the festival from home.

When Are the Coachella 2026 Dates?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns across two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026. The event takes place at the Empire Polo Club, following its traditional two-weekend format with the same lineup each weekend.

Can Anyone Attend Coachella?

Yes — Coachella is open to the public, but you’ll need a valid ticket or pass to enter.

Attendees must follow festival rules, and those under 18 can attend, though some areas like VIP sections and alcohol purchases are restricted to those 21 and over.

Is Coachella 2026 Being Livestreamed?

Yes, Coachella 2026 is expected to be livestreamed, typically through YouTube, which has partnered with the festival in recent years. Multiple stages are usually streamed throughout the weekend, allowing fans to watch performances in real time from home.

How Much Do Coachella Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on the tier and package. General admission passes typically start around $499–$599, while VIP passes can range from $1,000+. Additional costs apply for camping, parking, and travel, and prices can increase depending on demand and resale availability.