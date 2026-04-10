When Will Artemis 2 Return to Earth? Date the Crew Is Scheduled to Come Back

NASA’s Artemis II mission is making history as the agency’s first crewed journey around the Moon in more than 50 years. After launching on April 1, 2026, the four-person crew successfully completed a lunar flyby, offering rare views of the Moon and deep space from aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Now nearing the end of its mission, Artemis II is preparing for its return to Earth, with splashdown expected after roughly 10 days in space. As the historic flight wraps up, many are wondering exactly when the astronauts will land, how long they’ve been in orbit, and how to follow along with final updates and footage. Here’s what to know about Artemis II’s timeline and coverage.

How Long Is Artemis II in Space?

NASA’s Artemis II mission is designed to last about 10 days total, from launch to splashdown. The timeline includes traveling roughly 240,000 miles to the Moon, completing a lunar flyby and returning to Earth, while testing the Orion spacecraft’s systems in deep space.

When Will Artemis II Come Back to Earth?

Artemis II is expected to return to Earth on April 10, 2026, roughly 10 days after its April 1 launch. The crew—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at approximately 5:07 p.m. PT / 8:07 p.m. ET, though the exact timing may still shift slightly depending on weather and mission conditions.

How Can I Watch Artemis II Live Updates?

Live coverage and updates are available through NASA via NASA TV, the agency’s official website and its social media platforms, including YouTube and X. NASA has been sharing real-time updates, mission milestones and video from inside the Orion spacecraft throughout the flight.

Where to Find the New Artemis II Photos

NASA is sharing new images from the mission across its website, image library and social media accounts, including views of Earth from deep space and close-up shots from the lunar flyby.

You can also check out HollywoodLife’s full gallery of Artemis II images, featuring stunning shots of the Moon, Earthset and more.