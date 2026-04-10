What Time & Day Is Sabrina Carpenter Performing at Coachella 2026?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

After making her Coachella debut in 2024, Sabrina Carpenter is returning to the desert as a 2026 headliner. The moment feels full-circle: during her 2024 set, she even teased it in her now-viral “Nonsense” outro, telling the crowd, “Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” Now, she’s doing exactly that.

She’s also been building toward this performance for months. In an interview with Perfect magazine, Carpenter called it her “most ambitious show” yet. “It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it,” she said, adding, “It will be very special.”

Ahead of the festival, Carpenter teamed up with Airbnb to launch “Sabrina’s Pit Stop,” a surreal, desert-themed pop-up experience in Indio designed as a hangout spot for fans rather than a place to stay.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to find out when she’ll take the stage, what time to tune in, and what songs could make her setlist. Here’s everything to know.

When Is Sabrina Carpenter Performing at Coachella 2026?

Carpenter is set to headline Friday, April 10 and April 17, kicking off both Coachella weekends as the festival’s opening-night headliner.

She’s one of the three main headliners this year, alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G.

What Time Does Sabrina Carpenter Perform at Coachella 2026?

Carpenter is scheduled to take the main stage from 9:05 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. PT on Friday during Weekend 1.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter ’s Coachella 2026 Setlist?

Her official Coachella 2026 setlist hasn’t been released, but it’s expected to reflect her current era and latest releases. Fans will likely hear a mix of her biggest hits—like “Espresso,” “Feather,” and “Nonsense”—along with newer songs such as “Manchild” and “When Did You Get Hot?”

She may also include recent tracks like “House Tour,” which dropped just days before Coachella.

As a headliner, Carpenter is also expected to switch things up with extended production, surprise guests, and a custom “Nonsense” outro—something she’s become known for during live performances.