When Will Artemis 2 Return to Earth? Date the Crew Is Scheduled to Come Back

NASA’s Artemis II mission is making history as the agency’s first crewed journey around the Moon in more than 50 years. After launching on April 1, 2026, the four-person crew has already completed a major milestone with a lunar flyby, offering rare views of the Moon and deep space from aboard the Orion spacecraft.

As the mission continues, many are wondering how long the astronauts will remain in space, when they’ll return to Earth and how to follow along with updates and new images. Here’s what to know about Artemis II’s timeline and coverage.

How Long Is Artemis II in Space?

NASA’s Artemis II mission is designed to last about 10 days total, from launch to splashdown. The timeline includes traveling roughly 240,000 miles to the Moon, completing a lunar flyby and returning to Earth, while testing the Orion spacecraft’s systems in deep space.

When Will Artemis II Come Back to Earth?

Artemis II is expected to return to Earth around April 10–11, 2026, roughly 10 days after its April 1 launch. The crew — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, though the exact timing may shift depending on mission conditions.

How Can I Watch Artemis II Live Updates?

Live coverage and updates are available through NASA via NASA TV, the agency’s official website and its social media platforms, including YouTube and X. NASA has been sharing real-time updates, mission milestones and video from inside the Orion spacecraft throughout the flight.

Where to Find the New Artemis II Photos

NASA is sharing new images from the mission across its website, image library and social media accounts, including views of Earth from deep space and close-up shots from the lunar flyby.

You can also check out HollywoodLife’s full gallery of Artemis II images, featuring stunning shots of the Moon, Earthset and more.