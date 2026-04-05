Is Trump Still Having the White House Easter Egg Roll Amid Walter Reed Rumors?

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The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is one of the most anticipated events held by the president. But is Donald Trump still hosting it this year? Unverified rumors spread on Saturday, April 4, claiming that the Republican visited Walter Reed Hospital.

Find out what the White House has in store this year for Easter and what we know about the unverified hospitalization rumors.

Did Trump Go to Walter Reed Hospital Last Night?

Unverified rumors rapidly spread on April 4, 2026, alleging that Trump visited Walter Reed Hospital for undisclosed reasons. Commentator Ed Krassenstein claimed via X.com that “speculation [was] rising” about Trump’s alleged hospital visit.

However, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung insisted via X.com that Trump has “been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office” throughout Easter weekend.

There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

Additionally, the White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account slammed the rumors as “conspiracy theories” in a tweet that day.

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press),” the tweet read. “Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

Trump has not addressed the hospitalization rumors at the time of publication. However, he made a statement about the Iran war via Truth Social on Easter Sunday.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

Is Trump Still Having the White House Easter Egg Roll?

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has not been canceled. Therefore, the event should go on as planned on Easter Sunday, April 5.

What Was Trump’s Easter Message?

On Sunday, April 5, Trump took to Truth Social to write, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Does Trump Have Any Health Issues?

Yes, Trump lives with a condition called chronic venous insufficiency. This occurs when a person’s veins in the legs struggle with blood flow and can result from damaged valves in the veins, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. If it goes untreated, the patient can experience pain, swelling, skin changes, varicose veins and other issues.

Nevertheless, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbarella, said Trump was “in excellent health” last year.

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” in Trump, Barbarella wrote in a 2025 memo, adding that Trump’s lab testing was all “within normal limits.” There were “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified” after Trump underwent an echocardiogram.