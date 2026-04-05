Celebrities Celebrating Easter 2026: Photos of the Stars

Image Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Easter can be a time for family or even a time for some-bunny to dress up like one! From big gatherings to simple costume designs, and to creating decorative baskets, reality TV stars, actors, music artists and other A-list celebs love to ring in Easter weekend in the best ways possible.

The Kardashian-Jenner family always celebrates the day together! In past years, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and, of course, their momager, Kris, have thrown huge Easter bashes at their homes for their kids, nieces and nephews. Fans know they can count on scrolling through their Instagram feeds to see adorable Easter egg hunts and pastel-colored parties thrown by the Kardashians stars.

This time around, Tate McRae and Hailey Bieber were also among the most popular stars to share cheeky Easter celebrations on social media.

Hollywood Life has rounded up some of the most famous stars’ Easter celebrations from 2026 below.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey rang in Easter this year by sharing a select set of selfies on Instagram, starting with a cute bunny-ears selfie. The next image, however, was even cuter — Hailey included a picture of herself holding her and Justin Bieber‘s son, Jack Blues.

“Not [a] regular mom, cool mom,” Hailey captioned her post, referring to Amy Poehler‘s iconic line from Mean Girls.

Tate McRae

Tate got cheeky with her Easter weekend by sharing a snap of herself rocking an all-pink Playboy bunny-inspired outfit.

The Kardashian-Jenner Family

Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall took a selfie together ahead of the 2026 Easter weekend, marking their simple but sweet celebrations together as a family.

As one of the family’s best party-throwers, Khloé shared snaps to her Instagram Stories on April 5 of Easter-themed desserts and decor.

Gwen Stefani

No doubt about it, Gwen enjoyed her Easter Sunday! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker shared an Instagram clip of herself picking up stunning daffodils for the weekend.