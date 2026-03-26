TSA Wait Times: Where to Find Up-to-Date Information at Airports

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American travelers have grown concerned over the longer-than-usual TSA wait times at multiple airports amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. As the shutdown continues, TSA staff have yet to receive paychecks, causing many to call out sick. Now that Donald Trump has deployed ICE agents into major airports, including JFK, LaGuardia and Atlanta, domestic flyers are wondering where they can check up-to-date TSA wait times as they prepare for their flights.

Above all, though, travelers are wondering if there is an end in sight to the partial government shutdown.

Below, we detail everything we know so far about the ongoing TSA problem and what flyers can do to alleviate their concerns.

Why Are There Long TSA Wait Times Now?

TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing that the current TSA wait times are the longest in history, per USA Today.

The reason behind the massive wait times is the ongoing partial government shutdown as Congress struggles to agree on Trump’s Save America Act. Democrats and Republicans have yet to reach a deal, and they’re set to begin a two-week break amid the chaos for TSA and travelers.

Where Can I Check for Up-to-Date TSA Wait Times at All Airports?

Before the partial government shutdown, travelers were able to check the My TSA app or their chosen airports to find up-to-date TSA wait times. However, most applications have either paused or are not showing accurate data, according to multiple reports.

Social media users have shared their own experiences at several airports. Many have shared TikTok and Instagram videos of packed crowds in line for TSA, while others got lucky and only had to wait several minutes to breeze through security. It seems the TSA wait times peak in the early morning hours, causing long lines to stall and worsen.

Which Airports Have the Worst TSA Wait Times?

According to multiple outlets, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the longest wait time, stretching to about six hours for some travelers in late March.