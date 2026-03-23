LaGuardia Air Canada Plane Crash Cause: How Did it Happen?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

An Air Canada Express plane struck a Port Authority fire rescue truck at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, March 22. The crash occurred late in the evening, shortly before midnight, and two pilots were killed in the incident. The airline said in a public statement that a Jazz Aviation Mitsubishi CRJ-900 was involved in the accident.

“Flight AC8646, operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz), originated from Montréal,” Air Canada said in a statement on Monday, March 23. “The preliminary passenger list indicates the airplane was carrying approximately 72 passengers and four crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that the pilot and the first officer were killed in this accident. We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Jazz employees, and our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jazz community and their families.”

The crash comes amid extensive turmoil at American airports due to a partial government shutdown affecting TSA employees. Some have called out sick due to working for no pay, causing longer-than-usual wait times in airports.

Below, get updates on everything we know so far about the tragic plane crash at LaGuardia.

An Air Canada plane collided with a vehicle while landing on the runway of the LaGuardia airport in New York City tonight. pic.twitter.com/GKD9e7pr3X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2026

How Many People Died in the LaGuardia Air Canada Plane Crash?

Two pilots died in the LaGuardia Airport crash, officials announced. At the time of publication, there have been no reported passenger fatalities, but dozens of people were injured in the accident. Per NBC News, 41 people were injured.

Air Canada, however, could not immediately confirm the exact number of casualties, according to CNN.

What Caused the Air Canada LaGuardia Airport Plane Crash?

The plane crash seemingly resulted from communication issues. The fire rescue vehicle was reportedly cleared to cross the runway while the Air Canada Express plane was landing.

Audio from air traffic control was promptly released by news outlets, and one controller was heard admitting, “I messed up.”

Is LaGuardia Airport Closed?

LaGuardia Airport will be closed until at least 2 p.m. ET on March 23, Port Authority announced.