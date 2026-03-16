Tornado Watch for Maryland, Virginia & DC: Updates on Thunderstorms & Incoming Weather

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A tornado watch was issued for Washington, D.C. and multiple counties across Virginia and Maryland on March 16, 2026, as harsh thunderstorms threatened to impact parts of the South. For the alerted counties, severe weather threats were forewarned to continue through the evening.

Get an update on the tornado watch and inclement weather threatening D.C. below.

What Is the Difference Between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado watch encourages all residents in one area to prepare for a possible tornado. The NWS’ description of the alert reads, “Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”

A tornado warning, according to the NWS, is when a tornado “has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.”

“There is imminent danger to life and property,” the site’s alert reads. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.”

Tornado Watch & Storm Update in Washington D.C.

Washington, D.C. leaders urged residents to stay indoors when the harsh weather hits this afternoon. Possible tornadoes, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour were issued for the city.

Tornado Watch & Storm Update in Virginia

The following counties in Virginia were issued severe thunderstorm alerts that afternoon:

Southwestern Fairfax County

East central Fauquier County

Manassas

Manassas Park

Central Prince William County

Tornado Watch & Storm Update in Maryland

According to NBC 4 Washington, the following counties were issued with severe thunderstorm alerts on the afternoon of March 16: