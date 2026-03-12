Is Jake Paul Running for Office? What Trump’s ‘Total Endorsement’ Means for Him

Jake Paul has Donald Trump‘s “total endorsement” should he ever run for office, but is that actually happening? Some think so after the 79-year-old Republican president spoke highly of the 29-year-old pro boxer at a rally in Kentucky on March 11, 2026.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage,” Paul said to the crowd. “We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

Here is what we know about Paul’s background and potential future in politics.

Trump endorses Jake Paul for political office pic.twitter.com/0HGHMccX4l — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 11, 2026

Is Jake Paul a Republican?

Yes. It’s no secret that Paul is a Republican and a vocal supporter of Trump. He endorsed the president during his 2024 campaign in a YouTube video, encouraging followers to do their “own research” about voting, and he compared Trump to the founding fathers.

“Trump is labeled a ‘felon,’ but remember, the founders of this country were seen as felons by Britain because they demanded change,” Paul said in the clip. “History shows that sometimes those who challenge the system are the ones who make a difference.”

The boxer also said that he wasn’t “concerned with Donald Trump’s ‘character flaws’ or what he’s done in the past.”

“What I’m concerned with is how good a president is he, because that is his job and that’s what’s going to affect the people of this nation,” Paul added.

Is Jake Paul Running for Office?

No, not at the moment, but Trump predicted that Paul would eventually campaign for a political office.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said at the March 11, 2026, Kentucky rally. “You have my complete and total endorsement,” the president added.

Has Jake Paul Ever Said He Wanted to Run for Office?

Paul has not explicitly expressed a desire to run for any political office, but Trump’s loose endorsement for him prompted speculation about the boxer’s future.