Will Iran Compete in the World Cup 2026? What They Said Amid U.S. & Israel Conflict

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup is approaching this summer, and among the countries expected to compete is Iran. However, the ongoing conflict between the nation and the United States and Israel has raised questions about Iran’s potential role in the event.

Here is what both the U.S. and Iran said about the latter’s World Cup opportunity.

When Is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament will take place from June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026. It will be jointly hosted by three countries — the U.S., Mexico and Canada — the first tournament to be held in three nations. Sixteen cities around the world will host the games.

When Is Iran Scheduled to Play in the 2026 World Cup?

Iran is scheduled to play against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles, and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Will Iran Compete in the 2026 World Cup?

Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said it will not compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, blaming the U.S. for the ongoing conflict.

“Considering that this corrupt regime [the U.S.] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali told state television, according to USA Today. “Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. … Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed thousands of our people. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way.”

According to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was “welcome” to compete at the World Cup despite the tension. However, Trump told Politico that he doesn’t “care” if Iran participates.

“I really don’t care,” the Republican told the outlet in March 2026. “I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”