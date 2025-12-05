Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Selection Online

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 is here. On Friday, December 5, fans around the world will find out which teams will match up against each other. The teams that are qualified to enter the draw are the host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, in addition to the following:
- South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
- Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan
- Concacaf: Curaçao, Haiti, Panama
- Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland
- Oceania: New Zealand
Get all the details on the World Cup Draw, from what time to watch it and how to stream it for free, below!
What Time Is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?
The World Cup Draw 2026 begins at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw
The World Cup Draw will be available to watch live on FOX.
How to Livestream the World Cup 2026 Draw Online
Everyone can livestream the World Cup Draw on a variety of platforms, including DirecTV, Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV — all of which offer a free trial to begin.
Additionally, FIFA.com will offer viewers a chance to stream the event.
World Cup 2026 Schedule
The following is the schedule for the 2026 World Cup:
- Group stage: June 11 through June 27
- Round of 32: June 28 through July 3
- Round of 16: July 4 through July 7
- Quarterfinals: July 9 through July 11
- Semifinals: July 14 through July 15: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) & Mecedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
- Third-place match: July 18: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- World Cup final: July 19: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey