Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Selection Online

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 is here. On Friday, December 5, fans around the world will find out which teams will match up against each other. The teams that are qualified to enter the draw are the host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, in addition to the following:

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Get all the details on the World Cup Draw, from what time to watch it and how to stream it for free, below!

What Time Is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw?

The World Cup Draw 2026 begins at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw

The World Cup Draw will be available to watch live on FOX.

How to Livestream the World Cup 2026 Draw Online

Everyone can livestream the World Cup Draw on a variety of platforms, including DirecTV, Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV — all of which offer a free trial to begin.

Additionally, FIFA.com will offer viewers a chance to stream the event.

World Cup 2026 Schedule

The following is the schedule for the 2026 World Cup: