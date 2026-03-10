Timothee Chalamet or Michael B. Jordan: Who Will Win Best Actor at the Oscars 2026?

Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan are two of the 2026 Oscars’ top contenders for Best Actor — Timothée for his performance in Marty Supreme and Michael in a dual role as twin characters in Sinners. As awards season comes to an end soon, fans are wondering which of the two will win the Academy Award for the Actor in a Leading Role category.

The odds were initially in Timmy’s favor at the beginning of 2026, but they’ve now tipped over to Michael. Some have said that both actors have a 50/50 chance of clinching the award. So, who could it go to: Michael or Timothée?

Has Michael B. Jordan Ever Won an Oscar?

No, Michael has not taken home an Oscar before. He has, however, won quite a few accolades throughout his career, the most recent being the Actor Award for his performance in Sinners.

During his Actor Awards speech, Michael made sure to thank his mom for “driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel, when we were looking for gas money, parking spaces, when I went up there for my auditions.”

“That kid from North Jersey is standing here right now,” the Creed star said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people, actors and humans that I love. And I love their work and what you contribute to our craft. This ride has been unbelievable. So thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen. Ya’ll know how I feel about y’all.”

Michael is also the recipient of the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor in a Horror Movie, several Black Reel Awards, the Astra Film Award for Best Actor and the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Actor.

Has Timothée Chalamet Ever Won an Oscar?

No, Timothée has not won an Oscar before either. He has been nominated at the awards show, though, for his performances in Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown. Timmy won the 2026 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme.

It’s no secret that the French-American actor has wanted an Academy Award for years. In the past, he’s spoken out about how it really feels to lose at the awards show. While speaking with Vogue in late 2025, Timmy said, “People can call me a try-hard, and they can say whatever the f**k. But I’m the one actually doing it here.”

“If there’s five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don’t think those four people are at the restaurant like, ‘Damn, we didn’t win?’” he explained to the publication. “I’ve been around some deeply generous, no-ego actors, and maybe some of them are going, ‘That was fun.’ But I know for a fact a lot of them are going, ‘F**k!’”

In a separate interview back in late 2024, Timothée reflected on his fourth Golden Globes nomination without a win.

“Look, I’ll just say this … There’s nothing more uniquely hilarious and something you cannot share with anyone when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use, and you think to yourself, ‘You narcissistic arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?'” the Dune star said.

Who Votes for Best Actor at the Oscars?

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote for their favorite actor in the category. There are more than 10,000 members in the group.

How Does an Actor Win an Oscar?

A person wins an Academy Award after months of For Your Consideration campaigning throughout awards season in Hollywood. Ultimately, though, it’s up to the members of the Academy to decide who deserves the recognition.

Who Will Win Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars?

Initial reports suggested that Timothée was expected to receive the Oscar for Best Actor, but numbers have shifted to Michael days ahead of the awards show. The change has nothing to do with the fallout from Timothée’s backhanded comment about ballet and opera, though. Votes for the 2026 Oscars had already been cast before his remark made negative headlines.

Now that Michael and Timothée have taken home several awards this season for their respective performances, the Oscar for Best Actor could go to anyone.