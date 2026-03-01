What Is Happening in Iran? Aftermath of U.S. & Israel Strikes

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign against Iran on Saturday, February 28, marking a watershed moment in the long-simmering conflict between Tehran and its two powerful adversaries. Over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli forces conducted strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, including missile bases, command centers and defense installations. The campaign ended with the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (who had led the Islamic Republic since 1989), President Donald Trump confirmed.

Here is a breakdown of what’s happening in Iran now, following the strikes that first made headlines.

Why Did the U.S. & Israel Attack Iran?

Trump said in a video message to the public that U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran because of their failure to meet the American president’s nuclear standards.

“They’ve rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore,” Trump said in his statement on February 26. “Instead, they attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing the long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland. … For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

Did Iran Attack the U.S.?

In response to the missile strikes, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drone strikes against Israel and U.S. military bases across the Gulf region. Explosions were reported in cities such as Tel Aviv and Dubai. Tehran vowed “unprecedented retaliation” and activated its armed forces in a wide-ranging counteroffensive, according to multiple outlets.

Is the U.S. at War With Iran?

Trump said in his statement that casualties “often happens in war” when he warned that American service members could be injured or die.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” the Republican president said. “But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission. We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran.”