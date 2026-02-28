Is the U.S. at War With Iran? Updates After the American-Israeli Missile Attack

Image Credit: Getty Images

Americans woke up to the news of a missile attack on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Confirmed by President Donald Trump, the United States entered a joint strike with Israel against Iran after the latter failed to meet Trump’s nuclear standards. Now that the U.S. and Israel have spoken out about the attack, does this indicate a war with Iran?

Here is what we know so far about the situation as it unfolds.

Why Did the U.S. Attack Iran?

As previously noted, the U.S. launched a joint strike with Israel against Iran because of Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has urged Tehran to meet his expectations on the matter, but since they didn’t, the Americans fired missiles at Iran.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” Trump said in a statement that day. “We are going to annihilate their navy, we are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region and the world.”

In an eight-minute video, Trump also stated that the reason behind the missile attack was because of a lengthy issue between the U.S. and Iran dating back to the 1970s.

Is the U.S. at War With Iran?

No one has formally declared war at the time of publication, but Trump warned the public that U.S. service members could lose their lives because of the military operation. He said that the “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this for the future.”

After missiles hit Iran, the country struck back by targeting the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom, according to multiple outlets. Per PBS, explosions were heard in Qatar and Kuwait, which is home to the U.S. Army Central.

Trump also encouraged Iranians to take shelter at home and to overthrow their government when they can.

“To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight: The hour of your freedom is at hand,” the Republican president said. “Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations.”