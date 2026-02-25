Image Credit: Getty Images

In his longest State of the Union address to date, Donald Trump discussed multiple key points of his second presidency so far. From touting the economy to slamming Democrats, the Republican didn’t back down from blasting his opponents and praising his efforts, as his previous State of the Union addresses had. Since this was the longest he’s spoken on Capitol Hill to date, some are wondering how much time Trump took take to deliver his 2026 speech.

One of his focal points was to address the immigration crackdown. After motioning toward the “angel moms” in the room, whose children were targeted by undocumented immigrants, Trump encouraged his own party to applaud if they agreed with the notion that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” As expected, Republicans stood to clap, while Democrats stayed seated.

“We can never forget that many in this room not only allowed the border invasion to happen before I got involved, but indeed they would do it all over again if they ever had the chance,” Trump said.

Find out how long Trump spoke for the 2026 State of the Union address.

.@POTUS: “The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56% in one year. And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline, think of it, in recorded history. The lowest number in over 125 years.” pic.twitter.com/71O1afIaaS — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) February 25, 2026

How Long Is the State of the Union Supposed to Last?

Most State of the Union speeches average around 1 hour, but past presidents have gone past the hour-long time frame.

How Long Was Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address?

Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union address was between 107 and 108 minutes, or 1 hour and 47 or 48 minutes long.

How Long Were Trump’s Previous State of the Union Address?

Trump’s 2025 address lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes. During his first presidency from 2016 to 2020, his longest State of the Union was i February 2019, which lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes.

What Is the Point of the State of the Union?

As indicated in the U.S. Constitution, the State of the Union is time for the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”