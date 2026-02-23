How Long Will the Travel Ban in NYC Last? Updates Amid Blizzard

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York City and its surrounding metro area were slammed by yet another nor’easter over the weekend, with all five boroughs seeing more than a foot of snow — and the blizzard has yet to stop. Hazardous roads and railroad closures have impacted transportation for every downstate New Yorker, as well as upstate and its neighbors, New Jersey and Connecticut. Now that a travel ban has been issued, drivers are wondering how long they have to wait until they can drive.

Get updates on the travel ban that took effect amid New York’s hazardous snowstorm below.

How Much Longer Will the Snow Last in NYC?

The snow started falling for most of the residents in the tri-state area in the afternoon on Sunday, February 22. It has not stopped falling as of Monday, February 23. However, the snowfall isn’t as heavy as it was earlier.

Snowfall is expected to cease by the afternoon on February 23.

NYC public schools: Tomorrow (Mon 2/23) is a full snow day — no remote learning, no logging on. Our first real snow day in seven years.⁰

This blizzard is serious. Stay inside. Travel ban 9pm–noon tomorrow so crews can keep streets clear.

⁰After the worst passes, bundle up and… pic.twitter.com/e2DvrDgax1 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 22, 2026

How Many Inches of Snow Did New York Get?

The Hudson Valley, New York City boroughs and Long Island have all gotten between 10 and 20+ inches so far as of Tuesday. According to NBC News, Laguardia Airport has more than 15 inches of snow, as does Central Park. In parts of Nassau County, residents are seeing between 11 and 17 inches of snow.

Residents in Suffolk County, Long Island, have seen the worst of the snowfall, with between 19 and 22.5 inches of snow, per NBC News.

The Hudson Valley has received between 8 and 12.5 inches of snow so far.

How Long Will the NYC Travel Ban Last?

The travel ban for New York City will expire at noon ET unless officials update the public otherwise.

Are Schools in NYC Closed Monday & Tuesday?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that all New York City public schools were closed on February 23. At the time of publication, there has been no update on potential school closures for Tuesday. Reopenings will depend on the roads and safety conditions for bus drivers.

What Is the NYC Travel Ban?

For all five boroughs of NYC, Mayor Mamdani said that vehicles are not permitted on the streets, bridges and highways for the duration of the ban.