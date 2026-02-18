Grace Van Patten & Jackson White: When Did the ‘Tell Me Lies’ Co-Stars Start Dating?

Tell Me Lies fans are devastated that their favorite show came to an end after the season 3 finale, but they’re still rooting for real-life lovebirds Grace Van Patten and Jackson White! The duo, who fell in love after filming season 1 of the Hulu series, has become a fan-favorite pair over the years. So, it was inevitable that they speculated about their romance status after Jackson admitted he accidentally bought Grace a wedding ring.

“I got her a little Cartier last year. I got a Cartier ring,” Jackson told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper in February 2026. “But … I didn’t know it was the wedding ring … it was so funny. I was like, ‘I didn’t know.

Hollywood Life has the details about Grace and Jackson’s relationship below!

How Long Have Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Been Together?

Grace and Jackson started dating in 2022 after they began working together on Tell Me Lies. The couple played on-screen love interests Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, and their relationship is highly toxic and dramatic. However, Grace and Jackson are excellent actors; they didn’t make their fictional characters’ relationship a reality.

After filming season 1 that year, Grace and Jackson avoided publicly discussing their relationship, but they subtly confirmed it after being spotted holding hands in late 2022.

During a January 2026 interview with Teen Vogue, Jackson and Grace recalled how they had started dating before he even landed the role of Stephen. It was a love story right from their audition! But the actors — knowing that a workplace relationship could stir trouble — talked about the reasons why they shouldn’t date, since he was still in the running to co-star with her on Tell Me Lies. But Grace made the first move by kissing him, and she told the publication, “I’m happy I did.”

When Did Grace Van Patten & Jackson White First Meet?

Contrary to the belief that they met during their Tell Me Lies audition, Grace told Teen Vogue she first met Jackson at his SPF-18 co-star Carson Meyer’s birthday party in 2016. Jackson, however, doesn’t recall the moment.

Are Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Engaged?

No, Jackson and Grace are not engaged, but he sparked rumors in February 2026 among fans after confessing to accidentally buying a wedding ring for his girlfriend.

“I got her a little Cartier last year,” Jackson said in an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I got a Cartier ring. But … I didn’t know it was the wedding ring … it was so funny. I was like, ‘I didn’t know.”

Although Jackson’s intention was not to propose to Grace yet, he pointed out that the sparkler is “a sick ring, though,” adding, “You don’t have to wear it as a wedding [ring]. We just, like, have it on other fingers.”

Are Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Still Together?

Yes! As of February 2026, Grace and Jackson are going strong. They even stepped out together in coordinating denim looks during New York Fashion Week. Not only that, but the lovebirds also posed together in a steamy Calvin Klein campaign that month.