‘Tell Me Lies’ Stars Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Seemingly Confirm Romance By Holding Hands At CFDA Awards

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White basically confirmed that they are more than a TV couple, after the Tell Me Lies co-stars held hands at a red carpet event on Nov. 7. Grace, 25, and Jackson, 26, cozied up next to each other at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City. This marked the first time that the pair — who play lovers in the addictive Hulu series — essentially confirmed that they’re indeed a real-life couple, after weeks of romance speculation.

Grace and Jackson dressed up for the fashion event and showed off their chic looks on the carpet. Grace stunned in a gorgeous green slit dress with a good. She also rocked a pair of matching open-toed heels. Jackson looked handsome in a grey suit jacket and matching pants with a white button up and beige shoes. His look also included aviator sunglasses.

When Tell Me Lies came out in September, Grace and Jackson sparked dating rumors by attending multiple red carpet events together. They’ve been asked about the status of their relationship in interviews. Jackson admitted on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that he’d consider dating Grace. “All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing,” Jackson told host Amanda Hirsch. He also said about Grace, “She is the f***king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

Grace admitted to having the “biggest crush” on Jackson in an interview with E! News. But the actress remained more coy about the relationship during a chat with Entertainment Tonight last month. “Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun,” she said about the rumors she’s dating Jackson. “Who knows?”