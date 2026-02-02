How Old Is Punxsutawney Phil Now? The Groundhog’s Age Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Punxsutawney Phil has been a staple of American culture for more than a century. The groundhog is the main attraction on every Groundhog Day to predict how much longer winter weather will continue. 2026 marked a special year for Phil, as he celebrated 140 years of the tradition. So, how old is Phil today, and what did he predict for the winter of 2026?

Find out how old Punxsutawney Phil is now and more about the famous groundhog’s history.

Who Is Punxsutawney Phil?

Phil is a groundhog who is the central figure of the famous American tradition known as Groundhog Day. The tradition inspired the movie of the same name starring Bill Murray.

Phil resides in Young Township, located near Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Every February 2, Phil emerges from his home on Gobbler’s Knob, where festivities take place before sunrise to honor Groundhog Day. Per tradition, if Phil sees his shadow, the U.S. will face six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, then he predicts early spring temperatures.

How Old Is Punxsutawney Phil Now?

2026 marked the 140th ceremony held in Pennsylvania. So, allegedly, Punxsutawney Phil is 140 years old today.

Is Punxsutawney Phil Really That Old?

The short answer is no — a groundhog can’t actually live 140 years. Any groundhog has a life expectancy between 3 years and 15 years. But since Punxsutawney Phil’s name has been used every year since 1886, the legend is 140 years old.

Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow in 2026?

Yes, which means, according to the legend, that there will be six more weeks of winter. East Coasters and Midwesterners were not thrilled to hear that news since residents in the North, South and Midwest have been under frigid cold temperatures throughout 2026 so far.

Temperatures have dropped to severely low temperatures for residents in the North. In January, a winter storm hit most of the East Coast, including southern states, knocking out power and causing hazardous road conditions for drivers.