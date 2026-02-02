Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow for 2026? Winter Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

Each year on Groundhog Day, all eyes turn to Punxsutawney Phil as he delivers his famous winter forecast from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The long-running tradition draws national attention as Phil either sees his shadow — signaling more winter — or predicts an early spring. As 2026 unfolds, many are wondering what Phil forecast this year and what it means for the rest of the season.

When Does Punxsutawney Phil Come Out Each Year?

Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and makes his annual forecast every February 2 — Groundhog Day — in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at a pre-sunrise ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob that has been held since the late 1800s. The tradition is rooted in European Candlemas lore and remains a widely observed cultural event in the United States and Canada.

According to the official Groundhog Club website, “Punxsutawney Phil saw His shadow at 7:25 AM in -3º temperature under a crisp and clear sky. Many faithful followers were present and braved the cold. Our special guest of honor this year was United States Senator Dave McCormick, the first sitting senator to attend the festivities.”

Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow in 2026?

Yes. On February 2, 2026, Phil was plucked from his warm burrow into frigid conditions and saw his shadow, signaling the traditional Groundhog Day prediction of an extended winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/Uky7fg1UBr — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 2, 2026

How Many More Weeks of Winter Does Phil’s Prediction Mean?

According to Groundhog Day folklore, seeing his shadow means there will be about six more weeks of winter beyond February 2 — roughly extending wintry conditions through the first half of March. However, this tradition doesn’t align with the astronomical end of winter, which arrives at the vernal equinox on March 20–21 each year.

How Accurate Is Punxsutawney Phil’s Prediction?

Phil’s prediction is more folklore than weather science. According to data analyzed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, his long-range accuracy is around 35–40 %, far below what would be expected by random chance and below meteorological forecasts.

Meteorologists emphasize the tradition’s cultural value but note that scientific forecasting relies on atmospheric patterns like La Niña and the Arctic Oscillation, which shape seasonal weather more reliably than shadow spotting.