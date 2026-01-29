What Are Gold & Silver Prices Today? January 2026 Update

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Gold and silver prices are dominating market headlines in January 2026, surging toward near-record highs as investors pile into safe-haven assets amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainty. According to Reuters, spot gold climbed sharply, touching historic levels above $5,000 per ounce, while silver has also seen significant gains this year.

Often seen as a hedge against volatility, these precious metals have drawn strong demand as markets react to shifting global conditions — and today’s prices underscore how much momentum has built in the metals space. Below, we break down where gold and silver prices stand today and compare them with their levels before 2026 for context.

What Are Gold Prices Today?

As of late January 2026, gold prices remain unusually high by historic standards. Spot gold has surged past $5,000 per ounce, often trading above $5,200–$5,300/oz amid ongoing market volatility. The precious metal hit new record highs this month as investors sought safe-haven assets amid geopolitical concerns and economic uncertainty, driving demand well above levels seen in previous years.

Analysts attribute the surge to a combination of persistent global risk, expectations of lower interest rates, and a weakening U.S. dollar — conditions that bolster gold’s appeal as a store of value.

What Are Silver Prices Today?

Silver has also experienced a dramatic rally in early 2026. Spot silver prices have surpassed $100 per ounce, with values frequently hovering around $110–$114/oz, reflecting one of the strongest rallies in decades.

“We remain cautious about how much further the rally can extend and see the potential for a sharp, rapid reversal if sentiment shifts decisively,” analysts at Sucden Financial commented.

What Were Gold Prices Before 2026?

Before 2026, gold was already on a strong upward trend, but prices were generally well below current extremes. In 2025, gold climbed steadily and hit multiple milestones, including surpassing the $4,000 per ounce level for the first time.

What Were Silver Prices Before 2026?

Silver also saw remarkable growth in 2025, with its price rising sharply as demand expanded across both investment and industrial sectors. Prior to 2026, silver prices were climbing from much lower bases and had not yet breached triple-digit levels. The first significant milestone above $100 per ounce emerged in early 2026.