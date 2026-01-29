Will Gold Prices Continue to Rise? What We Know About the Recent Increase

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The price of gold has skyrocketed to brand-new heights, and investors are speculating how long the surge could last and what this means for them. The latest talk of the town in finance is JPMorgan global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, who revealed that gold prices reached a major milestone in January 2026.

For context, gold has doubled in price compared to 2025. According to Panigirtzoglou’s theory, via Market Watch, “This 4.6% allocation to gold would imply a theoretical price of $8,000-$8,500. … “This raises the risk of profit taking or mean reversion in both gold and silver over the near term.”

Below, learn about the recent surge in gold prices and what this means for the future of the precious metal.

What Are Gold Prices Now?

On January 28, 2026, the price of gold was estimated to be $5,268 per ounce, according to Fortune. One month prior, the price was around $4,400. In 2025, the price of gold was $2,759.

As concerns about slowing global growth continue, the demand for gold as a store of value has increased.

What Are Silver Prices Now?

According to American Hartford Gold, the price of silver is currently more than $111. It reached $100 per ounce in January 2026. The updated price for silver reflects a major increase compared to its 2025 cost, which was $30.20 on January 27, 2025. The 2026 cost of silver marks an increase of more than 200 percent.

Will Gold Prices Continue to Rise?

The short answer is probably yes. JP Morgan estimated that the price of gold might reach $8,500, according to several outlets. However, it’s important to note that the price of gold depends on various factors. One major indicator would be inflation.

According to CBS News, the optimism surrounding the increasing prices of gold stems from key factors, including how central banks are expected to maintain their elevated purchasing habits, ETF investors are expected to continue with their interest in gold, and the slowdown of economic growth. If interest rates continue to decline, gold will usually benefit, per the outlet.

As JPMorgan’s Panigirtzoglou noted, higher prices of gold raise the possibility of profit-taking or even a period of consolidation. Therefore, market watchers believe gold could remain supported in the long term, based on whether economic growth continues to slow and financial conditions remain uncertain.