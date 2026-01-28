Is Bill Belichick in the NFL Hall of Fame? See Reported Voter Turnout

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history — but his path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame has sparked fresh debate. After decades in the league and a record six Super Bowl championships as head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick became eligible for Hall of Fame consideration in 2026. Recent reports about his first year on the ballot, including details on voter turnout and where he fell short, have raised questions about when — not if — the legendary coach will ultimately be enshrined.

Who Is Bill Belichick?

Belichick is one of the most iconic figures in NFL history, best known for his long run as head coach of the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls and helped build one of the sport’s most dominant dynasties. In total, he has eight Super Bowl rings — including two as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants — and ranks among the all-time leaders in coaching victories.

After parting ways with the Patriots following the 2023 season, Belichick made a surprising move into college football and is currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina, leading the Tar Heels football program.

How Long Has Bill Belichick Been in the NFL?

Belichick’s NFL career stretches back to 1975, when he began as an assistant coach. He became a head coach in 1991with the Cleveland Browns and later led the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, making his tenure in professional football nearly 50 years long. During that span, he coached in hundreds of regular-season and playoff games and shaped team strategy at the highest level of the sport.

Is Bill Belichick in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

As of early 2026, Belichick is not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having fallen short of first-ballot induction in his initial year of eligibility. According to ESPN and other reports, Belichick did not receive the required 40 of 50 votes from the selection committee, a result that surprised many given his résumé, which includes six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Voters reportedly pointed to past controversies, including Spygate and Deflategate, as reasons for hesitation, while others cited the Hall’s competitive ballot and internal voting dynamics as factors that split support. Belichick remains eligible in future years, and many around the league view his induction as inevitable, even if it was delayed.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame does not comment on the voting of the Selection Committee and awaits the unveiling of the Class of 2026 at ‘NFL Honors’ on Feb. 5 in San Francisco,” a spokesperson for the Hall said in a statement.