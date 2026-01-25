How Many Inches of Snow Are We Getting? Amount in NY, NJ, PA, & More States

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Half of the United States is under a threat of inclement weather. The January 2026 snowstorm is impacting multiple states on the East Coast, including the South, which rarely faces cold temperatures like these. The states facing the threat of frigid weather and hazardous conditions include South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Indiana, New Jersey and New York. So, how many inches of snow is everyone getting?

Below, learn what we know about the January 2026 snowstorm.

As snowfall begins to blanket our city, we have decided that tomorrow will be a REMOTE school day for @NYCSchools to keep everyone safe from hazardous weather conditions. There will be no in-person instruction.



Over the past week, my administration has prepared for this moment… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2026

Which States Are Getting the Most Snow?

As usual, the North East and the Midwest are getting the most snow, but some southern states were hit with mild snow on January 25, with potentially more into January 26.

The states that woke up to the most snowfall on January 25 were New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and more.

How Many Inches of Snow Are We Getting? State-by-State Breakdown

Major urban areas, including New York City and Boston, could see anywhere between 12 and 18 inches of snow in total, which is more than a foot, according to multiple outlets.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement on Sunday for New Yorkers, vowing that his administration was prepared to manage the icy road conditions, shelters and the transition to remote learning for students while closing school buildings.

“As snowfall begins to blanket our city and conditions become hazardous, closing school buildings is a necessary step to keep New Yorkers safe,” Mamdani noted. “Over the past week, my administration has prepared for this moment – ensuring devices are in hand, families are informed and educators are ready to welcome students online. Our school system, and our city, is prepared to weather this storm together.”

When Will the Snow Stop?

Depending on which state you live in, the snow is expected to stop sometime on January 26.