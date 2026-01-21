Why Did Meghan Trainor Use a Surrogate to Welcome Baby No. 3?

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are now parents to three children! With two sons and a daughter making up their family, the happy couple are dedicated parents. After welcoming their third child via surrogacy, fans wondered why Meghan, 32, opted for a surrogate in the first place.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” the pop singer captioned an Instagram post, indicating their her daughter was born on January 18, 2026. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Below, find out what Meghan said about her surrogacy decision.

How Many Kids Do Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Have?

Meghan and Daryl, 33, currently share three children, two sons named Riley and Barry, and a daughter named Mikey.

Why Did Meghan Trainor Use a Surrogate for Her Third Child?

Meghan explained her reason to get a surrogate to People in January 2026. While noting that surrogacy wasn’t her and Daryl’s “first choice,” they discovered this was the “safest way” to welcome another child.

“It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she explained. “We are forever grateful for that option,” Meghan added.

Meghan Trainor’s Past Births: What She Shared About C-Sections

Meghan’s past births with her sons, Riley and Barry, were via cesarean section. After delivering first son Riley in February 2021 via C-section, the then-newborn suffered from breathing issues and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit to be intubated. Fortunately, Riley recovered, and Meghan was able to bring him home.

After her second birth to child Barry, Meghan revealed to her social media followers that he was a “transverse baby,” which means that the baby is lying sideways across the uterus rather than vertical.