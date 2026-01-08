Renee Nicole Good’s Family: Her Children & Loved Ones as They ‘Grapple’ With Her Shooting

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is survived by her family: a partner and several children from previous marriages.

A GoFundMe was created to support Good’s family as they mourn her loss and move forward from the devastation.

“Please support the wife and son of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother,” the fundraiser’s page description reads. It adds, “Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed.”

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $500,000. Learn about Good’s family below.

I’m calling for a full investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good following a tragic incident involving ICE agents in Minnesota. Ms. Good was a mother with ties to the Colorado Springs area, and her family deserves answers, transparency, and accountability. pic.twitter.com/zs0iryGpk2 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2026

What Happened to Renee Nicole Good?

During an ICE operation in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, Good, 37, was in a car when agents approached her vehicle. After the agents gave conflicting orders, Good tried to drive away, then was shot by one of them. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Federal officials and the White House have defended the ICE agent who opened fire, accusing Good of attempting to run over the agent. President Donald Trump reacted to the video of Good’s shooting in a Truth Social post. He wrote, “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

The Republican president then blamed the “radical left” for instigating the event by allegedly “threatening” and “assaulting” law enforcement.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for ICE agents to “get the f**k” out of the city during a press conference later that day.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey said. “This was a federal agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

Frey added his condolences to Good’s family: “To the family of the person who was killed — we are deeply sorry. There are no words that can make this moment better. Our hearts are with you.”

Was Renee Nicole Good Married?

According to the GoFundMe page, Good was a wife to her longtime partner, whose name was omitted from the fundraiser’s page. Previously, Good was married twice, according to multiple outlets. Her first marriage was to her ex-husband, and her second was to her late husband, who died in 2023 at the age of 36.

Did Renee Nicole Good Have Children?

Yes, Good was a mother to several children, according to The Guardian. She is survived by a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her first marriage, and a 6-year-old son from her second marriage.