Where Are Maduro & His Wife Now? Updates Amid Trump’s Capture

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by the United States on January 3, 2026, amid a

“large-scale” strike against Venezuela, per Donald Trump. The Venezuelan president and first lady were indicted with multiple charges in the Southern District of New York.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social statement.

Trump appeared in a Fox & Friends interview that morning before his scheduled 11 a.m. press conference. He called the capture of Maduro and Flores “like a fortress, actually,” adding that the Venezuelan president was “highly guarded.”

“You know that we had nobody killed was amazing,” Trump said. “I think we had nobody killed, I have to say, because a couple of guys were hit, but they came back, and they’re supposed to be in pretty good shape. … We were going to do this four days ago, but the weather was not perfect. And then, all of a sudden, it opened up, and we said ‘go.'”

Keep reading for an update on where Maduro and his wife are now after they were captured by the U.S.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.… pic.twitter.com/sFa5OC4ZrZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Who Is Nicolas Maduro?

Maduro is the president of Venezuela. He has been a controversial political figure in the country for years, with many describing him as an authoritarian.

Who Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife?

Maduro’s wife is Cilia Flores. She is the First Lady of Venezuela and a lawyer and politician who previously served as the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

What Did Nicolas Maduro Do?

The U.S. government indicted Maduro with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States,” according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In her statement posted to X, Bondi called Maduro an “alleged narco trafficker,” adding that he “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

“A huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” she concluded.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

Per the unsealed indictment released by Bondi, the U.S. alleges that for “over 25 years, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States.”

Maduro “is at the forefront of that corruption and has partnered with his co-conspirators to use his illegally obtained authority and the institutions he corroded to transport thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States,” the indictment reads.

Where Are Nicolas Maduro & His Wife Now?

According to Trump, Maduro and Flores were on board the U.S. warship Iwo Jima and taken to New York for their indictment. Following the strikes on a Caracas military base, the American president said on Fox & Friends, “They’ll be heading to New York. They were indicted in New York.”

Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Charged With a Crime?

Yes. Like her husband, Flores has been indicted with narco-terrorism conspiracy.