Why Did the U.S. Attack Venezuela? The Reason Trump Captured Maduro & His Wife

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The world was shocked when it woke up to news of an American attack against Venezuela. On January 3, 2026, Donald Trump announced that the United States conducted multiple strikes in Caracas, where civilians were left scrambling in the aftermath of the blasts. Additionally, the U.S. president confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump announced via Truth Social. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Many are questioning why the U.S. would attack Venezuela. For those unfamiliar with the situation, keep reading to learn the reason behind the strikes and for Maduro’s capture.

Where Is Nicolas Maduro Now?

At the time of publication, Trump has not confirmed Maduro’s and Flores’ whereabouts. He only revealed they had been captured in the early morning hours on January 3.

Why Did the U.S. Attack Venezuela?

The U.S. has asserted for a while now that Maduro has been complicit with criminal gangs that smuggled drugs onto American soil. Maduro has rejected those accusations.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced via X that Maduro and Flores have been indicted with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

Bondi added that Maduro “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

“A huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” Bondi concluded.

Is the U.S. at War With Venezuela?

Neither the U.S. nor Venezuela has formally declared war, but civilians who were near the American military strikes spoke out about their situation.

Per the Associated Press, a Caracas resident said he felt “scared, like everyone” in their country.

“Venezuelans woke up scared, many families couldn’t sleep,” he said, per the outlet. “I have been on the street, I just got back from Maracay, everything is blocked, everything is bad, very bad.”