How Long Is the ‘Stranger Things’ Finale? See Runtime

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

It might be New Year’s Eve, but it’s also the most heartbreaking day for Stranger Things fans. The finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” is being released on December 31, 2025, right at the turn of the new year. So, the countdown to 2026 might be a tear-jerking one for viewers. But for those going to theaters to watch the ending, how long is the finale episode?

It’s a historic day for TV, as one of Netflix’s most successful series concludes. The Vol. 2 episodes leading up to the finale featured scenes teetering on the edge of death, a breakup (or “unproposal”) between Nancy and Jonathan and Will’s coming out.

Days before the finale’s New Year’s Eve air date, Noah Schnapp reflected on the finale in an emotional Instagram post.

“As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favorite characters, debriefing with friends, reliving scenes together online afterward,” Noah wrote. “These matter more than we sometimes realize.”

Adding that he was “so grateful for the family we’ve built here,” the actor added, “One of the greatest joys for me has been watching you form real friendships with each other, meeting you unexpectedly in public (or purposefully on DMs and video games) and feeling your pure excitement, and knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted.”

Noah also promised fans that they “will always have a place with [him], and in this show, no matter [they] you are.”

Below, find out how long the Stranger Things finale is and more about the last episode.

How Long Is the Stranger Things Finale?

The finale of Stranger Things is 2 hours and eight minutes — or 128 minutes — the Duffer brothers confirmed.

What Time Does the Stranger Things Finale Drop on Netflix?

The finale will be available to stream at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on December 31.

What Time Can I See the Stranger Things Finale in Theaters?

The theatrical release of Stranger Things coincides with the Netflix release. So, theatergoers can start watching it at around 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on December 31.

What Theaters Are Playing the Stranger Things Finale?

In short, you can see the Stranger Things finale in almost any theater near you. The large chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark are showing “The Rightside Up” in addition to independent movie houses, including the Alamo Drafthouse.

However, it depends on where you’re located. Some cities have more theaters than others.