Where Are the Kansas City Chiefs Moving to? See Future Stadium Location

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving to a different Kansas City! The upcoming stadium switch will take place several years from now, after their lease at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri ends.

Chiefs owner and chairman Clark Hunt announced on December 22, 2025, that the movie is a “momentous step for the future of the franchise.”

Where Are the Kansas City Chiefs Moving to?

The Chiefs are moving out of Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri and into the state of Kansas itself. The team will have a new domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

Per Hunt’s full statement, the new stadium will be located in Wyandotte County.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas,” Hunt said.

Our beloved @Chiefs are coming to Kansas! A new state-of-the-art domed stadium, to kick off the 2031 season. This is a total game-changer for Kansas. We’re making Kansas the best place to live, work, and raise a family.#ChiefsInKansas pic.twitter.com/nRt5EnWWxB — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) December 22, 2025

When Are the Chiefs Moving to Their New Stadium?

The Chiefs will move to their new home in Kansas in 2031. “We have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL,” Hunt said in his statement.

The Chiefs’ lease with Arrowhead concludes after the 2030 football season.

Per the Associated Press, Hunt noted that “some things won’t change” about the team’s future despite the location switch.

“Our fans will still be the loudest in the NFL, our games will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete for championships, because on the field or off the field, we are big dreamers, and we’re ready for the next chapter,” he said.

While the move is underway, Hunt emphasized that there is still “a lot of work to do” on the move.

“We’re still early in the process,” he explained, per People. “In the months ahead, we will hire an architect and a contractor and get to work on the five-plus-year timeline to build a new stadium.”

Why Are the Chiefs Moving to a Different Stadium?

In short, the Chiefs are moving because Kansas is willing to pay more for the stadium than Missouri.

In 2024, Jackson County voters opposed a local sales tax extension, which would have helped pay for renovations for Arrowhead Stadium, per the AP. The Chiefs, as a result, decided to look elsewhere for a new home.

Are the Chiefs Changing Their Name?

At the time of publication, no one from the Chiefs has indicated plans to change the team name.