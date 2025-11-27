DC National Guard Shooting Suspect: Updates on the Alleged White House Gunman

Image Credit: Getty Images

A shooting, labeled as a “targeted attack” against the West Virginia National Guard, took place in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The suspected shooter opened fire at soldiers just two blocks away from the White House, wounding two National Guard troops.

During a press conference following the incident, FBI Director Kash Patel shared an update on the two soldiers who were shot. He urged the public to “send your prayers to those brave warriors who are in critical condition and their families.”

“They are here serving our country,” Patel continued. “They are here protecting everyday Americans and citizens around the world in our nation’s capital.”

Below, get updates on the identity of the shooter and what happened near the White House.

Washington DC Shooting: What Happened Near the White House?

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, an individual opened fire at National Guard troops on 17th and I Street next to Farragut Square Park, which is about two blocks away from the White House.

The White House went on lockdown as a result.

How Many National Guard Soldiers Were Shot?

Two National Guard troops were shot. First responders rushed to assist the wounded soldiers and brought them to a hospital.

Who Is the Suspect Behind the DC National Guard Shooting?

Donald Trump stated that the shooter was wounded in a Truth Social post.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded,” the president wrote in his statement, adding that the perpetrator ” will pay a very steep price.”

Hours later, the identity of the shooting suspect was revealed to be 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who came to the U.S. in 2021, per CBS News. A CIA spokesperson said the suspect worked with the U.S. government during the war in Afghanistan. Lakanwal is believed to have acted alone in the shooting.

Did the DC Shooting Lead to Any Deaths?

Initial “conflicting” reports claimed that both National Guard soldiers were killed, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey tweeted. Executive Assistant Chief at the Metropolitan Police Department, Jeff Carroll, said both guardsmen are being treated at a local hospital.