Kevin Spacey Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Has Now

Kevin Spacey has been a professional actor for nearly 40 years, rising from a celebrated stage performer in the 1980s to one of Hollywood’s most decorated film stars. With two Oscars, multiple Golden Globes, and iconic roles in American Beauty, Se7en, and House of Cards, his career once dominated awards seasons and prestige television.

But in the years following the sexual assault allegations that halted his work and reshaped his public image, Spacey’s life has shifted dramatically. In 2025, he revealed that he is effectively homeless, living between hotels and short-term rentals while taking occasional stage performances abroad to stay afloat.

From his decades-long career to his current financial challenges, here’s what to know about Spacey now, including where he is, whether he’s homeless, and how much money he actually has today.

Where Is Kevin Spacey Now?

Spacey has been moving frequently and performing internationally. In late 2025, he spent time in Tel Aviv, where he performed a one-man show titled Songs & Stories. He has also been traveling between the U.S. and Europe, taking small stage opportunities while trying to rebuild parts of his career.

Is Kevin Spacey Homeless in 2025?

Yes. In recent interviews, Spacey revealed that he is effectively homeless, staying in hotels, Airbnbs, and temporary rentals after losing his longtime home due to financial and legal setbacks.

He told The Telegraph, “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is.”

What Is Kevin Spacey’s Net Worth?

Spacey’s net worth has fallen dramatically from the height of his career. As of 2025, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at $100,000. The same outlet previously listed him at –$2 million, reflecting the steep debt he accumulated from legal fees, lawsuits, and halted projects following sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey has denied the accusations against him.

His earnings have sharply declined due to canceled roles, lost contracts, and years without major studio work.

How Did Kevin Spacey Make His Money?

Spacey earned his wealth primarily through his acting career, including major film roles (American Beauty, Se7en, L.A. Confidential), his award-winning run on House of Cards, and producing and directing work. He also made money through theater, endorsements, and production deals before his career collapsed following multiple allegations and removed projects.

