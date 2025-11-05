UPS Plane Explodes: Video, Damage & Facts About the Kentucky Airport Crash

Image Credit: Getty Images

A UPS cargo flight from Lousville, Kentucky, to Honolulu, Hawaii, ended in a fiery crash on the runway. Online videos reveal that the plane crashed during takeoff and burst into flames, killing multiple people on board. UPS released a statement about the tragedy.

“We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville,” the company said on its website. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved. UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers.”

UPS added that it is “engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the accident” and will stay “in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration.” The company also vowed to “work tirelessly with state and local authorities on response efforts” to the crash. Furthermore, UPS halted package sorting operations that night at Worldport.

We will release more facts as they become available at https://t.co/8Y3csuvvgZ

What Happened to the UPS Flight? How it Crashed into Louisville Airport

The cause of the crash is still unclear, but UPS released a statement at 5:45 p.m. ET about the situation: “At approximately 5:20 PM ET tonight, UPS Flight 2976 from Louisville, KY, to Honolulu, an MD-11 with three crewmembers onboard, was involved in an accident in Louisville,” the statement read.

A viral social media video shows the aircraft on fire as it skidded across the runway before erupting into an inferno. The crash and explosion happened during takeoff.

At least seven people have been killed in the UPS cargo plane crash, the state's governor has said. It is unclear whether the death toll includes the three crew members who were onboard the plane. At least 11 other people were injured when the plane crashed, sending thick…

How Many Died in the Kentucky Plane Crash?

At least seven people were confirmed dead from the plane crash in Kentucky, per Reuters. The outlet further reported that about 11 people on the ground were injured.

How Many Plane Crashes Have There Been in 2025?

As of November 5, 2025, there have been 1,203 aviation accidents altogether in 2025 in the U.S. and other countries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Two hundred and twenty-six of those were fatal accidents, and 977 were non-fatal accidents.