Top 5 Hollywood Casino Lovers

Imagine being a top Hollywood celebrity. You have millions of adoring fans and enough money to do virtually anything. From buying the most expensive cars to living in lavish mansions, your every whim is fulfilled. And if you like playing casino games, you’re in luck. Hollywood is chock-full of betting lovers who have made headlines and garnered amazing reputations for their escapades at the casino.

Whether it's movie stars who try to go pro at poker or sports stars splashing millions of dollars at the betting table, there are several casino lovers in Hollywood who regularly spend money on gambling. Their love for the game is closely followed by many fans. As for the celebrities themselves, here are a few names of the top casino lovers in Tinseltown.

Floyd Mayweather

As a professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather knows all about people placing wagers on the outcomes of his fights. The man himself is certainly not reluctant to shell out the big bucks for gambling. In fact, he’s known for it. His preference appears to be placing heavy wagers on sporting events. For example, he spent millions betting on NFL and NBA games, as well as weirder things like a Justin Bieber concert. To his credit, he has made both big wins and losses, many of which he shows off on social media. From 2010 to 2012 alone, he raked in $4 million in profits and famously netted $42,500 profit from a bet on the Bivol vs. Canelo fight.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon fans might know about his famous role in the 1998 film Rounders, where he played Mike McDermott, a man embroiled in the world of underground high-stakes poker. But while researching the role, he developed a real-life fascination with poker that almost saw his career take a different turn. He began playing poker professionally and even got quite far in the game. He competed in the 1998 World Series of Poker (WSOP) and was eliminated by Pro Doyle Brunson. Not to be deterred, his love for poker continued, and as recently as 2010, he took part in World Series of Poker events. While acting has clearly remained his true passion, he stands out as one of the most prolific poker players in Hollywood.

Tobey Maguire

It wouldn’t be a list of top casino lovers in Hollywood without talking about Tobey Maguire, a man so legendary that his escapades have been immortalized in film. It all began in 2004, when Maguire, hot off Spider-man fame, began playing poker at the tournament level. He got top-notch training from professional Daniel Negreanu and actually did well, attending several World Series of Poker (WSOP) events. But what really made him notable was his participation in underground Hollywood poker tournaments hosted by Molly Bloom in the 2000s. These tournaments were not exactly legal, and having big names like Leo DiCaprio and Maguire meant that some drama was bound to happen. Reportedly, he made Bloom bark like a seal after winning a game. This was portrayed in the film Molly’s Game, which delved into the world of Hollywood poker and cemented his place in Hollywood gambling history.

George Clooney

Legendary actor George Clooney’s love for gambling has been apparent, both on and off-screen. On screen, he is famous for his portrayal of Danny Ocean in the Ocean’s films, a con artist who attempts a high-stakes heist at a luxury casino. In real life, his gambling exploits go far and wide. He famously bet money with fellow actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman that he would be unmarried and childless by 40, a bet he would go on to win. He’s been reportedly involved in private high-stakes gambling with fellow Hollywood elite and even tried to get into the business himself.

Back in 2005, he teamed up with business partner Rande Gerber for what was supposed to be a $3 billion casino-hotel project called “Las Ramblas” in Las Vegas. Sadly, this was canceled the following year due to market conditions.

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly is not just an Academy Award-nominated actress who has starred in such iconic films as Bride of Chucky and Made in America. She’s also a very accomplished poker player. She took up the hobby at a young age, as both her father and boyfriend were players. She began playing professionally in the 1990s and by 2005, became the first celebrity to win a World Series of Poker bracelet. Her career winnings have exceeded $1 million, and she was even nominated for PokerListings’ Spirit of Poker Living Legend Award in 2014.

If there is anything we have learned over the years, it is that the stars love to gamble. From those who take it on as a side career to those whose love of betting has become a Hollywood story in itself, the list is endless. What stars were you surprised to see on this list?