Matt Damon Embraces Going Gray at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Matt Damon is embracing a new shade! The Oppenheimer actor, 53, showed off his suave gray hair color at the January 7 Golden Globe Awards while presenting the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture alongside his lifelong friend, Ben Affleck.

“I know I speak for both of us when I say the director’s nominated tonight have paved the way for future filmmakers everywhere. They were made with the hard work of hundreds and hundreds of crew members Matt said, while Ben, 51, added, “There’s no algorithm on earth that could have predicted just good these movies would be.”

Matt was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Air, in which he portrayed the role Sonny Vaccaro. Paul Giamatti ended up taking the trophy home for his performance in The Holdovers.

Although he did not win a golden trophy, Matt has been hard at work. His other film Oppenheimer was recognized for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globes. In the movie, Matt played the character General Leslie Jones. However, Matt made headlines last year when he revealed that he was going to take a break from film unless Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan called him for a role — and he did!

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Matt began while recalling the moment during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife [Luciana Barroso] that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

Fortunately, Matt’s wife accompanied him to this year’s Golden Globes, so it appears that his work didn’t negatively impact their marriage. The pair wed in December 2005 and share children Isabella, Gia and Stella in addition to Luciana’s daughter Alexia from a previous relationship.