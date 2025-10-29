Microsoft Azure Outage Today: Why it Went Down & Status Update

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

2025 has seen quite a few technological glitches. Just a week after the global Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage wreaked havoc across multiple platforms, banks and airlines, Microsoft ran into a problem on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The company’s cloud computing platform, Azure, experienced an outage, and users expressed their frustration over the system error on social media.

Microsoft acknowledged the outage on Azure’s status page. “Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC on 29 October, 2025, customers and Microsoft services leveraging Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced latencies, timeouts, and errors,” a statement from the company read.

Below, find out why Azure went down and the status of the service.

We’re investigating an issue impacting Azure Front Door services. Customers may experience intermittent request failures or latency. Updates will be provided shortly. — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) October 29, 2025

Is Microsoft Azure Still Down Today?

For some users, Microsoft Azure is still down at the time of publication. Outage reports on Downdetector reached a peak of over 20,000 at around 12:00 p.m. ET, then decreased over the next few hours.

Azure updated it status page in the afternoon. Microsoft explained, “We initiated the deployment of our ‘last known good’ configuration, which has now successfully been completed. Customers may have begun to see initial signs of recovery. We are currently recovering nodes and routing traffic through healthy nodes, and as we make progress in this workstream, customers will continue to see improvement. Customer configuration changes will remain temporarily blocked while we continue mitigation efforts. We will notify customers once this block has been lifted.”

We're currently engaged and we are investigating this issue and will provide updates through the https://t.co/Dg5WtVYyML. ^RR — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) October 29, 2025

Azure warned customers on its status page that some would still experience issues despite the system’s restoration.

“Although we are seeing signs of recovery and have an estimated timeline, customers may also consider implementing failover strategies using Azure Traffic Manager to redirect traffic from Azure Front Door to their origin servers as an interim measure,” Microsoft explained.

Are All Microsoft Servers Down Today?

No, but quite a few were. Outlook and Xbox customers complained of issues throughout the day.

Why Did Microsoft Azure Have an Outage?

Azure revealed the reason behind its outage via its status page. “We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue,” Azure clarified.