Amazon Layoffs: What Employees Are Affected & Which Jobs Are Cut?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amazon confirmed its company-wide layoffs in a statement on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, citing artificial intelligence and the need for “fewer layers” in the business. The announcement came months after Amazon announced a five-day return-to-office requirement. However, the company’s latest statement vowed that its “reductions” are Amazon’s path to “get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs.”

The layoffs are coming right on the heels of the widespread Amazon Web Services outage that impacted banks, airlines and multiple online platforms earlier this month.

Below, find out which jobs are being cut and why.

How Many Layoffs Are Happening at Amazon?

About 14,000 jobs are being cut at Amazon, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon Beth Galetti announced on October 28, 2025. However, Reuters reported that the figure is actually higher, with about 30,000 jobs going down. The outlet cited three sources familiar with the situation.

According to Galetti’s announcement, Amazon is offering “most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (the timing will vary some based on local laws), and [its] recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon.”

Amazon is reportedly planning to cut up to 14,000 corporate jobs, its largest round of layoffs since 2022, impacting about 10% of its corporate workforce. @RebeccaJarvis reports. pic.twitter.com/r9bt7ZSm4E — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2025

For those unable to land another role at the company, Galetti said Amazon will offer “transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits and more.”

What Amazon Job Cuts Happened From the Layoffs?

Although Amazon’s statement on the layoffs did not specify which job titles are being cut, multiple corporate areas were already announced to be in the process of layoffs earlier the year. Per CNBC, jobs in sales operations, marketing and global service organizations in the Amazon Web Services cloud unit were being eliminated. Additionally, roles in Human Resources were also reportedly being cut or were at risk of being eliminated.

Why Is Amazon Having Layoffs Now?

Galetti said that the job cuts are happening because “the world is changing quickly” and “this generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones).”

She further explained that Amazon intends to be “organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”