Who Are the Louvre Heist Suspects? Updates on the Investigation

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The world’s most famous museum just became the scene of one of Europe’s boldest crimes. Authorities in France are investigating a daring daylight robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris that left priceless Napoleon-era jewels missing. Suspects have now been arrested in connection with the heist—one near Paris and another while attempting to flee the country—as police continue to search for more accomplices and the stolen treasures.

Learn what’s been revealed so far about the suspects, how the robbery unfolded, and the latest updates in the investigation below.

How Did the Louvre Heist Happen?

The brazen robbery occurred on October 19, 2025 at about 9:30 a.m., just after the museum opened.

Thieves, disguised as construction workers in high-visibility vests, drove a truck with an extendable ladder to reach a second-floor balcony of the Apollo Gallery via the Seine façade. They used power tools—an angle grinder and other equipment—to cut a window, broke into two display cases containing Napoleonic-era crown jewels and escaped on motorbikes in what French officials described as a “professional” operation lasting only seven minutes.

Investigators found DNA traces on a helmet and glove left at the scene, giving them a strong forensic lead.

Who Are the Louvre Heist Suspects?

As of late October, two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the theft, French police confirmed to Reuters. One was apprehended at Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to leave the country; the other was arrested in Seine-Saint-Denis.

Both men are reportedly known to authorities for previous criminal activity. Law enforcement officials told local outlets they believe the pair are part of a larger, organized network that may include additional accomplices still at large.

How Much Money Did the Louvre Thieves Steal?

The thieves made off with eight or so pieces of historical Crown Jewels from the Apollo Gallery, estimated to be worth approximately €88 million (about US $100 million) in total.

One of the stolen items—a crown once worn by Empress Eugénie—was recovered later outside the museum, broken.