Louvre Museum Robbery: Thieves, What Was Stolen & More Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

On the morning of October 19, 2025, the Louvre Museum in Paris became the scene of a shocking daylight heist when a group of masked thieves broke into the Galerie d’Apollon and stole priceless jewels from the French Crown collection. The robbers entered through a window near ongoing renovations, smashed display cases, and vanished within minutes — leaving behind chaos, damage, and global disbelief.

Authorities have since launched a full investigation as experts question how such a high-security institution could be breached so swiftly.

Find out what was stolen, who’s suspected, and what investigators are uncovering about the Louvre robbery below.

Who Are the Louvre Thieves?

French investigators believe a small team of three to four experienced thieves carried out the robbery using a truck-mounted lift to access a side window before museum hours. Security experts say the precision of the operation—from timing to escape—suggests the work of a professional art-crime network rather than opportunistic burglars.

What Did the Thieves Take from the Louvre?

Officials confirmed that nine pieces of jewelry were stolen from the French Crown collection, including items once belonging to Empress Eugénie de Montijo. The jewels include a diamond diadem, gold brooches, and an emerald-studded crown that was later recovered but damaged near the museum’s perimeter.

Laurent Nuñez, France’s interior minister, said to France Inter radio, “They stole jewels which have a real heritage value, an inestimable heritage value.”

Have the Thieves Been Caught?

As of now, no arrests have been made. Authorities are analyzing surveillance footage, tracking cell signals, and coordinating with Interpol to trace possible escape routes. French officials say the suspects acted “calmly and with clear knowledge of the building,” fueling speculation that the group had inside help or prior access to restricted areas.

With the high-profile nature of the theft, the case is being treated as one of the most audacious museum robberies in recent European history.

Was the Louvre Museum Robbed Before?

Yes. The most famous example is the 1911 theft of Mona Lisa by former museum employee Vincenzo Peruggia, who entered disguised as a worker and made off with the painting.

More recently, a painting titled Le chemin de Sèvres was stolen from the Louvre in 1998, marking the last major documented theft prior to 2025.