Is Asana Down Today? Update on the Tool Amid AWS Outage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Asana users faced unexpected downtime on October 20, 2025, after a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage disrupted popular apps and tools across the internet. The project management platform was among several services impacted by the cloud provider’s technical failure, which caused login errors, syncing delays, and loading issues for teams around the world.

The outage began early Monday morning, when AWS reported a surge in “error rates and latencies” affecting multiple regions, leaving many workplace tools, including Asana, Canva, Slack, and Ring, temporarily offline. While Amazon later confirmed that the issue had been mitigated, users continued to experience sporadic interruptions throughout the day.

Below, get the latest updates on Asana’s service status and when the platform is expected to be fully back online.

What Is Asana?

According to the company’s site, Asana is described as “a leading work-management platform for human + AI collaboration,” serving more than 170,000 customers worldwide including major names like Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic and Suzuki.

Their mission: “To help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly.”

Is Asana Down Today?

Yes, Asana reported a widespread outage on October 20, 2025 that was tied to an underlying outage of AWS. Users around the world reported issues accessing the service, and Asana acknowledged the disruption via its status updates, linking it to the global AWS service disruption.

When Will Asana Be Back Up?

According to AWS, the core DNS and internal-network issue behind the global outage was “fully mitigated” early on October 20, 2025 (Eastern Time).

On its official status page, Asana confirmed that the “root cause has been fixed and we are monitoring recovery,” though some users in the U.S. continued to experience degraded performance shortly after. A later update reassured customers that “this incident has been resolved; error rates and latency have gone down and we’ve caught up on existing traffic.” The company also announced that a detailed postmortem report will be published within 72 hours.

What Apps and Services Were Impacted by the AWS Outage?

The AWS outage affected everything from workplace tools to entertainment and smart home devices. Popular apps like Snapchat, Reddit, Slack, Canva, Ring, and Venmo all went down or experienced major slowdowns, while gaming platforms including Fortnite and Roblox also reported connection issues. Several financial, e-commerce, and streaming services were briefly impacted as well, leaving users unable to log in or load content.