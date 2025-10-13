Taylor Swift’s ‘Good Morning America’ Announcement: Her Revelation

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Taylor Swift has been on a busy press tour as of late to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. From late-night TV interviews to daytime talk show appearances, the 35-year-old global pop sensation teased that a major announcement was coming to Good Morning America. Since some Swifties are located on the West Coast, many are wondering what Taylor’s major revelation was in her GMA interview.

Below, find out what Taylor announced on GMA.

What Time Was Taylor Swift on Good Morning America?

Taylor’s GMA interview went live after the show began its usual morning slot at 7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT.

How to Watch Good Morning America

All episodes of GMA air live on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+ for those without cable.

What Was Taylor’s GMA Announcement?

Prior to her highly anticipated GMA appearance, Taylor shared an announcement on Instagram about her upcoming Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era.

“It was the End of an Era, and we knew it,” her caption began. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety. The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”

Fans had already guessed that a doc was in the works. Since the number 13 is a lucky one for Taylor, Swifties already knew she was about to announce something major.

“Either it’s the Eras Tour documentary or a complete curveball. All I know is I’m scared and excited. Tomorrow is the 13th,” one fan wrote underneath a GMA Instagram post. “ERAS TOUR DOCUMENTARY,” another fan chimed in.