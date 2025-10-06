Is ‘Psycho’ 1960 Based on Ed Gein? Movies & TV Shows Inspired by the Serial Killer

Image Credit: ullstein bild via Getty Images

Few true crime stories have cast as long a shadow over Hollywood as Ed Gein’s. The Wisconsin murderer and grave robber horrified the nation in the 1950s and went on to inspire some of the most iconic horror films ever made. Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960) famously drew from Gein’s twisted crimes, transforming real-life terror into cinematic history. But Psycho was only the beginning.

Over the years, Gein’s disturbing legacy has continued to influence filmmakers, from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs and, more recently, Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story. His name remains synonymous with the blurred line between fact and fiction in horror.

Below, learn how Psycho was inspired by Ed Gein, and see which other movies and TV shows were shaped by his chilling story.

Who Is Ed Gein?

Gein was an American murderer and grave robber from Plainfield, Wisconsin, whose gruesome crimes shocked the world in the 1950s. Born on August 27, 1906, Gein lived an isolated life under the strict control of his religious and abusive mother, Augusta Gein, who instilled in him a fear of women and sin.

After her death, Gein began robbing graves, exhuming bodies, and fashioning household items and clothing out of human remains. His deeply disturbed actions would later make him one of the most infamous figures in American criminal history.

What Happened to Ed Gein?

On November 16, 1957, local hardware store owner Bernice Worden went missing in Plainfield, Wisconsin. Investigators traced her disappearance to Gein. When police searched his farmhouse, they uncovered Worden’s mutilated body, along with furniture, masks, and clothing made from human skin and bones. Gein admitted to killing two women—Worden and Mary Hogan, a tavern owner who vanished in 1954—as well as robbing graves for years.

In 1958, he was declared legally insane and committed to Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, later transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute. He remained institutionalized for the rest of his life and died in 1984 at the age of 77 from respiratory failure due to cancer.

Was Psycho (1960) Inspired by Ed Gein?

Yes. Hitchcock’s Psycho was directly inspired by Gein’s real-life crimes. The film’s protagonist, Norman Bates, mirrors Gein in several unsettling ways: both were isolated men with domineering mothers whose deaths triggered psychological breakdowns.

The novel Psycho, written by Robert Bloch in 1959, was influenced by Gein’s case, as Bloch lived just 35 miles from Plainfield. Hitchcock later adapted Bloch’s story into the iconic 1960 film, making Norman Bates one of cinema’s most enduring horror figures.

Movies & Shows Based on Ed Gein

Over the decades, Gein’s story has continued to influence filmmakers and storytellers across generations. His crimes have inspired numerous films and television projects, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Deranged: Confessions of a Necrophile (1974), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Ed Gein (2000), and Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield (2007).

Most recently, Netflix revisited his story in Monster: The Ed Gein Story (2025), starring Charlie Hunnam as Gein and Laurie Metcalf as his mother, Augusta.