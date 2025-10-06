‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Cast: Meet the Actors Who Played Adelina Watkins & More

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix is diving back into true crime with the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, this chilling new chapter explores the life and crimes of Ed Gein, one of America’s most infamous murderers whose disturbing acts inspired classics like Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The limited series not only examines Gein’s twisted psychology but also gives voice to his victims, including Adelina Watkins, whose story plays a central role in the season. Featuring a gripping ensemble cast, Monster: The Ed Gein Story blends psychological horror with emotional depth, showcasing both the brutality of Gein’s crimes and the humanity of those affected.

Below, meet the talented actors who bring this unsettling story to life.

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Charlie Hunnam, best known for his breakout role as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy and his leading performances in Pacific Rim and The Gentlemen, transforms into the deeply disturbed Ed Gein.

Suzanna Son as Adelina Watkins

Suzanna Son, who earned critical acclaim for her breakout role in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, portrays Adelina Watkins, a fictionalized composite inspired by Gein’s real victims.

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) embodies Bernice Worden, the store owner whose disappearance ultimately led to Gein’s capture.

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Laurie Metcalf, a Tony and Emmy Award winner known for Roseanne, Lady Bird, and her work on Broadway, takes on the complex role of Augusta Gein, Ed’s controlling, fanatically religious mother.

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Art Schley

Tyler Jacob Moore, known for Shameless and Once Upon a Time, stars as Sheriff Art Schley, the Wisconsin lawman whose investigation uncovered Gein’s horrors.

Hudson Oz as Henry Gein

Rising actor Hudson Oz plays Henry Gein, Ed’s older brother, whose mysterious death in a fire years earlier foreshadowed the darkness to come.

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Tom Hollander, who recently appeared in The White Lotus: Sicily and as Truman Capote in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, brings wit and gravitas to his portrayal of Alfred Hitchcock.

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Joey Pollari, known for Love, Simon and The Inheritance Games, portrays Anthony Perkins, the actor who immortalized Norman Bates in Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Veteran British actress Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Rushmore, The Crown) plays Alma Reville, Alfred Hitchcock’s wife and creative partner.

Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman

Character actress Mimi Kennedy (Mom, Erin Brockovich) portrays Dr. Mildred Newman, one of the first psychiatrists to analyze Gein’s fractured mind.

Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley

Pop star and actress Addison Rae (He’s All That, Thanksgiving) makes a surprise appearance as Evelyn Hartley, a fictional radio host investigating the growing media frenzy around Gein’s crimes.