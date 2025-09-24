‘Alien: Earth’ Cast: Meet the Actors From the FX Sci-Fi Series

Image Credit: FX

FX’s Alien: Earth brought the iconic sci-fi horror franchise to television for the first time — and season 1 has now come to a close. Premiering August 12, 2025, the series delivered eight episodes of suspense, action, and deep-space terror before wrapping with a cliffhanger finale on September 23.

While the story’s ending left fans with more questions than answers, the cast of seasoned actors and rising stars ensured every moment was packed with tension and intensity. Here’s a closer look at the talented cast bringing Alien: Earth to life below.

What Is Alien: Earth About?

Alien: Earth is set decades before the events of the original Alien film and takes the franchise to an entirely new setting — our own planet. The story unfolds in a near-future where powerful corporations, including the infamous Weyland-Yutani, are pushing the boundaries of science and ethics by experimenting with human/synthetic hybrids.

ALIEN: EARTH premieres today, and you may be wondering where it fits in this complex timeline. Here's a helpful and simplified guide to the Alien franchise.@FXNetworks / @AlienAnthology / @hulu pic.twitter.com/S72IdcAZEx — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 12, 2025

How Many Episodes Are in Alien: Earth?

Season 1 of Alien: Earth consists of eight episodes. The series debuted with its first two episodes on August 12, 2025, with the remaining installments releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Aug. 12, “Neverland”

Episode 2: Aug. 12, “Mr. October”

Episode 3: Aug. 19, “Metamorphosis”

Episode 4: Aug. 26, “Observation”

Episode 5: Sept. 2, “Emergence”

Episode 6: Sept. 9, “The Fly”

Episode 7: Sept. 16, “In Space, No One”

Episode 8: Sept. 23, “The Real Monsters”

Where to Watch Alien: Earth

In the U.S., Alien: Earth streams exclusively on Hulu. New episodes dropped every Tuesday. Internationally, release platforms vary by region — for example, in the U.K., episodes are available on Disney+ the day after their U.S. debut.

Alien: Earth Cast

Here’s a look at the main cast of Season 1 Alien: Earth: