Was Margot Robbie at the 2025 Emmys? Why the Internet Thinks So

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most popular names. Long before starring in the 2023 box office giant Barbie, the Australia native made a name for herself as an actress and producer. It’s been two years since she graced the big screen, and she’s been busy raising her child, whom she welcomed with husband Tom Ackerley in late 2024. So, why do people think she attended the 2025 Emmys? Find out what we know here.

Was Margot Robbie Nominated for an Emmy in 2025?

No, Margot was not nominated for an Emmy Award because she did not star in nor produce any of the Emmy-nominated TV series. Her latest television show, Sirens, premiered in May 2025, and could potentially be nominated for an Emmy at next year’s awards ceremony.

Margot Robbie

Was Margot Robbie at the 2025 Emmys?

No, despite some confusion among fans, Margot did not attend the 2025 Emmy Awards. Two days before the ceremony took place in Los Angeles, the Aussie was in London to promote her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The UK premiere was held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, and she visited BBC Radio One to discuss the new movie. Margot was spotted walking into the radio show in a Chanel outfit.

Why Do People Think Margot Robbie Was at the Emmys?

It’s unclear why quite a few on the internet thought that Margot attended the 2025 Emmys, but since she’s one of the world’s most renowned actors, people likely hoped to get another glamorous sighting of the Barbie star.

After all, Margot made quite the fashion statement on the red carpet at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. She wore a completely sheer beaded dress.

Has Margot Robbie Ever Won an Emmy?

No — though Margot is one of the most lauded actors in the film business, she has not won an Emmy Award yet. The I, Tonya, star is mostly known for her performances in feature-length films. However, she got her start on the small screen in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, playing the role of Donna Freedman. She then appeared in Pan Am as Laura Cameron.